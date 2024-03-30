×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Hyderabad: Brawl Breaks Out Over 'Haleem' In Mushreerabad Area, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral video has surfaced on social media showing a bunch of people fighting brutally with each other on the streets of Hyderabad over Haleem.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem
Musheerabad Street Fight Over Haleem | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Viral News: News coming from Hyderabad where massive brawl erupted over Haleem at a restaurant in Mushreerabad area.

According to sources a few customers bought Haleem but refused to pay on the other hand customers are saying that they made payments from their end.

Video of the brawl has gone viral on social media showing a bunch of people fighting brutally with each other on the street.

The 48 second long video footage is said to be from Hyderabad.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Viral video is shared by @Gshashanksharma on social media. It comes with a caption which says, “Holy Month Rituals…… in Musheerabad Street Fight Erupts Over Haleem”

The video is going viral with over 8,748 Views so far. On the the other end viewers are expressing their views in the comment section.

One viewer says, “OMG like seriously, fighting over food is so not cool let's just enjoy our Holy Month rituals without all the drama”. Another user writes, “sir what is this” questioning the stupidity on the street. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Viral

