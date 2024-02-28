Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Hyderabad: BTech Student Ends Life After Losing Money on Online Betting games

A BTech student in Hyderabad, ended his life after allegedly losing money on online betting games.

Suicide of retired DSP Kailash Chandra
Hyderabad: BTech Student Ends Life After Losing Money on Online Betting games | Image:Sutterstock
Hyderabad: A BTech student in Hyderabad, ended his life after allegedly losing money on online betting games.

The student has been identified as S Manoj. 

According to the first information report, Manoj's father alleged that Manoj borrowed 3 lakhs from his friends to play games on the 1Win app and lost it. 

Upon learning of this, his parents repaid the amount to his friends. His father claimed that due to the anguish caused by this loss, Manoj ended his life.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

