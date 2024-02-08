English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 07:04 IST

Hyderabad: Drunk Ex-Telangana Minister's nephew rams car into bike, one critical

The Honda City was reportedly driving in the wrong direction.

Digital Desk
Hyderabad
The driver was driving rashly under the influence of alcohol | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, former Telangana minister and senior BRS leader Indrakaran Reddy's nephew Agraj Reddy's car crashed into a bike leaving two people severely injured near Forum Mall at KPHB Colony in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident took place at 1:30 am when the 26-year-old Reddy's Honda City rammed into a motorcycle at the U-turn.  

Further probe into the incident revealed that the Reddy was drunk. According to local reports, the police confirmed that Reddy had failed the breath-analyser test. The accident happened as the two friends were returning from a movie. According to the complaint, the victim Banwarilal sustained injuries in his left leg and face. However, the pillion rider Dhuruchand sustained severe head injury and is said to be in a critical condition. The car was reportedly driving in the wrong direction. A case of drink and drive was registered against Reddy.

Advertisement

Allola Indrakaran Reddy was the former Minister of State for Endowments, Law and Forest, Science and Technology of Telangana.Once part of BSP, Reddy joined TRS later. He has been an MP in the 10th and the 14th Lok Sabha.

 

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares to open higher ahead of RBI decision

    Business News22 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Discussion on Interim Budget 2024-25 to Resume in RS Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. BJP Seeks Probe Against Tejashwi for 'Consuming Liquor' in Bihar

    India News29 minutes ago

  4. Indian-American Student Sameer Kamath At Purdue Died By Suicide

    World31 minutes ago

  5. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement