Hyderabad: In a horrific incident, former Telangana minister and senior BRS leader Indrakaran Reddy's nephew Agraj Reddy's car crashed into a bike leaving two people severely injured near Forum Mall at KPHB Colony in the wee hours of Sunday. The incident took place at 1:30 am when the 26-year-old Reddy's Honda City rammed into a motorcycle at the U-turn.

Further probe into the incident revealed that the Reddy was drunk. According to local reports, the police confirmed that Reddy had failed the breath-analyser test. The accident happened as the two friends were returning from a movie. According to the complaint, the victim Banwarilal sustained injuries in his left leg and face. However, the pillion rider Dhuruchand sustained severe head injury and is said to be in a critical condition. The car was reportedly driving in the wrong direction. A case of drink and drive was registered against Reddy.

Allola Indrakaran Reddy was the former Minister of State for Endowments, Law and Forest, Science and Technology of Telangana.Once part of BSP, Reddy joined TRS later. He has been an MP in the 10th and the 14th Lok Sabha.