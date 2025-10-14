Updated 14 October 2025 at 11:48 IST
Hyderabad Food Hygiene Scare: Kilos of Expired Chilli-Turmeric Powder Infested with Rat Faeces Seized
During the drive, more than 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaf powder, and bay leaves were collected for testing.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing Spices Drive, the Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety on Tuesday carried out inspections of more than 30 spice manufacturing and repacking units in Rangareddy and Hyderabad.
During the drive, more than 40 enforcement and surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaf powder, and bay leaves were collected for testing.
In a post on X, the Commissioner of Food Safety of Telangana said, "As part of the SpicesDrive, the team conducted inspections across all districts of Telangana, covering 30+ spice manufacturing and repacking units. Over 40 enforcement & surveillance samples of chilli, turmeric, black pepper, coriander, curry leaves powder & bay leaves were seized."
"Serious violations were detected at Srivari Spices & Foods Ltd, Jalpally (Rangareddy District) and Divine Spices situated at Kapila Nagar Colony, Bandlaguda Jagir, Hyderabad, including pest and rodent infestation, poor hygiene, absence of FoSTaC-trained supervisor, unlabelled/expired products, and lack of medical fitness records," the Commissioner of Food Safety said.
"Fifteen kilograms of black pepper and eighteen kilograms of bay leaves contaminated with rat faeces were seized and sent for analysis. Curry Leaf powder was found to be unlabelled and hence seized for violation of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Action taken: Multiple improvement notices were issued, and contaminated stocks were seized. Enforcement action initiated to ensure safe and hygienic spice production across Telangana," the post added.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 14 October 2025 at 11:48 IST