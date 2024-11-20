Published 10:42 IST, November 20th 2024
Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Wife on Wedding Day, Dumps Body in Heap of Garbage
In a horrific incident reported in Telangana, a man killed his wife on their wedding day and dumped her body in a heap of garbage, with the help of his friends.
10:42 IST, November 20th 2024