  • Hyderabad Horror: Woman Constable Found Murdered, Brother Emerges Suspect

Published 12:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

Hyderabad Horror: Woman Constable Found Murdered, Brother Emerges Suspect

A woman constable was found murdered in Hyderabad and according to preliminary investigation, her brother has emerged as the prime suspect.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad: A woman constable was found allegedly murdered by her brother here on Monday, police said.

The incident happened when the woman working at Hayathnagar police station was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler, a police official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

The accused, who was in a vehicle, hit the woman's two-wheeler and later slit her throat with a knife, the official said based on preliminary investigation.

The woman recently had a love marriage and her brother is suspected to have killed her, police said, adding further investigation is on.

Updated 12:03 IST, December 2nd 2024