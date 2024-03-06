A woman killed her husband over drinking habits in Maharashtra's Nagpur. | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man tried to kill another man when he did not respond when asked for directions.

As per Republic's sources, the incident occurred near India Gate in Delhi.

The accused identified as Yohan Shrimalla, a resident of Hyderabad, asked for the address of a person on KG Road.

However, when he did not get the correct answer, Yohan attacked a young man named Nepal on the neck with a sharp weapon kept on the roadside.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and his condition is said to be stable now.

Nepal works as a photographer of tourists at India Gate.

Meanwhile, Yohan has been accused of another similar attempt to murder in Hyderabad.

According to Delhi Police, the accused Yohan is mentally disturbed.