Hyderabad Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM Revanth Reddy's House
A man clad in a white t-shirt is shown pouring petrol over himself. Promptly, police officers rushed towards him and doused him with water.
Man Attempts Suicide Outside CM's Residence | Image:Republic Digital
Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a person attempted suicide by pouring petrol over himself outside Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's residence on Saturday.
In a video shared by news agency PTI, a man clad in a white t-shirt is shown pouring petrol over himself. Promptly, police officers rushed towards him and doused him with water. Subsequently, the individual was taken to the police station in an auto-rickshaw.
The motive behind this extreme act is yet to be ascertained.
