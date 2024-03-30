Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a person attempted suicide by pouring petrol over himself outside Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's residence on Saturday.

In a video shared by news agency PTI, a man clad in a white t-shirt is shown pouring petrol over himself. Promptly, police officers rushed towards him and doused him with water. Subsequently, the individual was taken to the police station in an auto-rickshaw.

VIDEO | Man attempts suicide by pouring petrol over himself outside #Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's residence in #Hyderabad.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/PPm8qKCRVn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2024

The motive behind this extreme act is yet to be ascertained.

