Updated February 20th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Hyderabad Man Dies During 'Smile Designing' Surgery Ahead of His Wedding

However, the deceased’s family have alleged medical negligence.

Digital Desk
The 28-year-old died while undergoing the 'smile designing' procedure at Hyderabad clinic | Image:PTI
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man from Hyderabad died during a smile enhancing surgery in Telangana on February 16. He underwent the surgery ahead of his wedding. The deceased has been identified as Laxmi Narayana Vinjam (28).

However, the deceased’s family have alleged medical negligence with his father claiming that he died of anesthesia overdose. According to sources, the 28-year-old died while undergoing the 'smile designing' procedure at the FMS International Dental Clinic in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on February 16.

Sources said that his father claimed that Laxmi fainted during the surgery, the staff called him and asked him to come to the clinic. It was reported that when his family rushed him to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. His family was not aware of the surgery. 

A case of negligence has been filed against the clinic based on the complaint of his family. The CCTV footage is being scanned as part of the probe into the death. More details are awaited.
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

