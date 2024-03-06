Hyderabad Man Dies Fighting For Russia Against Ukraine

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tragedy struck as Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old man from Hyderabad, fell victim to a job fraud, ultimately leading to his untimely demise in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that Asfan, who was allegedly coerced into joining the Russian Army, had lost his life in the conflict.

Asfan's family had seeked assistance from AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, hoping to bring him back from Russia. However, their hopes were dashed when the Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed Asfan's tragic fate.

This recent fatality follows the death of another Indian, 23-year-old Hamil Mangukiya from Gujarat, who met a similar fate while working as a 'helper' with the Russian Army. Mangukiya, too, had fallen prey to deceptive recruitment tactics and was tragically killed in an airstrike by Ukraine.

MEA assures assistance

In response to these distressing incidents, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated its commitment to securing the safe return of Indian nationals caught in such perilous situations. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that efforts are underway to facilitate the early discharge and repatriation of affected individuals.

"It is our understanding that there are 20-odd people (Indians) who have gone their to work as support staff or as helpers with the Russian army," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press conference on February 29.

"We are trying our level best for their early discharge," he added.