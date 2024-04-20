Advertisement

In India we count everyone as one and behave with them equally, whether its our guard, house help or anyone. And a similar heartwarming tale has emerged from Hyderabad showcasing the power of empathy and kindness. A simple gesture from a man towards his house help has not only garnered attention on social media but also ignited a conversation about empowerment and sustainability.

Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by user @TopDriverIndia, whose real name is Naresh, the viral post recounts a touching story of how he transformed his house help's daily commute. Naresh begins by introducing Neeraja, his cook, who tirelessly walks 25 minutes each way to work, catering to two other households as well. The post sheds light on the arduous journey Neeraja undertakes daily, spending nearly 1.5 to 2 hours commuting on foot.

Inspired by the actions of another individual named @sselvan (Santhana Selvan), Naresh decided to intervene and improve Neeraja's situation.

He wrote, “My cook Neeraja, walks 25 minutes each way to work. She works another 2 homes too. Totally she spends almost 1.5 to 2 hours commuting daily by walk. Inspired by @sselvanI encouraged her to cycle.”

In his post, Naresh reflects on the transformative impact of their collaboration, noting that Neeraja's commute time has been significantly reduced to just 5-7 minutes each way. He said, “Her initial response was that everybody in her neighbourhood will laugh and tease her. After a few months of thinking over she agreed. I sponsored half she put half and today she is riding her pink bicycle to work ☺️.Her journey time is cut down to 5-7 minutes each way!”

The users under the post also shared their reactions. One user said, “That's awesome! Tell Neeraja I said she's a trendsetter now. Plus, she gets to flaunt that pink bicycle!”

Another user said, “Great gesture sir .. on a lighter note , after reading your book , hopefully she will ride the cycle on the correct side and follow road signs.”

A third one said, “Millions use and can use micro mobility. This will empower them. So we need to ask for micro mobility lanes.”

