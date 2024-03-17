AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad | Image: X

Advertisement

Hyderabad: The remains of a Hyderabad man who was purportedly duped into working as a helper for the Russian army and allegedly died in the Russia-Ukriane war reached his native place on Saturday.

AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Mohammed Asfan, a 30-year-old father of two, was killed on the front lines last month, according to media reports. He had traveled to Russia late last year. Asfan's family said he was told he had to assist the Russian army and wouldn't be deployed to the front lines.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on March 6 confirmed Asfan's death and said it was in touch with his family members in Hyderabad. The Indian Embassy in Moscow confirmed Asfan's death on social media but provided few details about how he died. Officials said they were trying to send his remains back to India.

Advertisement

We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India.@MEAIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) March 6, 2024

Another Indian national, Hemal Ashwinbhai Mangukiya, 23, was killed in a Ukrainian airstrike while serving as a "security helper" with the Russian army at Donetsk, his family told media outlets. He had traveled to Russia last December.

Advertisement

Dozens of men in India were duped into joining Russia's war against Ukraine, according to India's government. At least two men who were lured into the scheme have died, their families told media outlets.

The Indian government said it has taken up the matter with the Russian government and asked for the Indian nationals caught up in the scheme to be discharged.