Advertisement

Hyderabad: Four people have been booked for allegedly stabbing a man to death and filming the act. The accused later posted the video as a reel on social media platform Instagram.

According to sources, the victim, identified as Teju (26), was reportedly released from jail two months ago.

Sources revealed that the Hyderabad resident suffered 12 stab wounds in the attack and was strangled. Police said they received a distressing call regarding the murder at around 4 am on Tuesday. Soon after committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.

Advertisement

Police also said the victim was an accused in a murder case. The 26-year-old resided near the Pragati Nagar Lake in a rented accommodation with one Mahesh.

Sources further said that Teju was reportedly invited by the four accused to consume alcohol on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later stabbed him multiple times, which led to his death.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

