Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

Sources revealed that the Hyderabad resident suffered 12 stab wounds in the attack and was strangled.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Crime
Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies | Image:pexels
  • 1 min read
Hyderabad: Four people have been booked for allegedly stabbing a man to death and filming the act. The accused later posted the video as a reel on social media platform Instagram.
According to sources, the victim, identified as Teju (26), was reportedly released from jail two months ago. 

Sources revealed that the Hyderabad resident suffered 12 stab wounds in the attack and was strangled. Police said they received a distressing call regarding the murder at around 4 am on Tuesday. Soon after committing the crime, the accused fled the spot.

Police also said the victim was an accused in a murder case. The 26-year-old resided near the Pragati Nagar Lake in a rented accommodation with one Mahesh.

Sources further said that Teju was reportedly invited by the four accused to consume alcohol on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They later stabbed him multiple times, which led to his death. 

More details are awaited. 
 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

