English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Hyderabad Police Bust Illegal Pharma Factory Manufacturing Counterfeit Drugs in Uttarakhand

A raid in Malakpet on February 27 led to the seizure of 27,200 counterfeit 'MPOD-200 Tablets,' worth Rs. 7.34 lakhs, following intelligence reports.

Digital Desk
The investigation led to the arrest of individuals involved in the distribution chain, including Aravapalli Satyanarayana, Vangari Naveen, and Gandla Ramulu.
The investigation led to the arrest of individuals involved in the distribution chain, including Aravapalli Satyanarayana, Vangari Naveen, and Gandla Ramulu. | Image:Hyderabad Police
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a breakthrough in the fight against counterfeit drugs, a joint operation led by the Drug Control Administration, Telangana, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, and Malakpet Police successfully dismantled an illegal drug manufacturing network, said Hyderabad City Police. The operation, named ‘Operation JAI,’ targeted a pharma factory called Nectar Herbs and Drugs located in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand.

The operation, conducted on  February 27, followed intelligence reports regarding the movement of counterfeit drugs. A raid in Malakpet led to the seizure of 27,200 tablets of spurious antibiotic ‘MPOD-200 Tablets,’ worth Rs. 7.34 lakhs. The tablets were falsely labelled as manufactured by a non-existent company. 

Advertisement
Counterfeit drugs seized by Hyderabad Police.

Arrests and Revelations 

The investigation led to the arrest of individuals involved in the distribution chain, including Aravapalli Satyanarayana, Vangari Naveen, and Gandla Ramulu. During interrogation, Gandla Ramulu revealed the source of the spurious drugs to be Vishad Kumar of Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, who operated Nectar Herbs and Drugs. A coordinated effort by law enforcement agencies from Telangana and Uttarakhand uncovered the manufacturing facility of Nectar Herbs and Drugs. The raid on February 29 exposed the production of counterfeit Cefixime Tablets falsely labelled as 'Omnicef-O 200 Tablets.' 

Advertisement

Key Players and Operations of Drug Counterfeiting Network Revealed

Sachin Kumar, aided by Vishad Kumar, manufactured spurious drugs using fake labels from reputed companies local police added. The counterfeit labels were produced at Vaishnavi Printers in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Sachin Kumar admitted to manufacturing drugs from various reputed companies and receiving orders from distributors like Gandla Ramulu.Authorities seized a large quantity of counterfeit drugs and packaging materials during the operation. The prime suspects, Sachin Kumar and Vishad Kumar, were arrested, and legal action has been initiated against them.

Advertisement

The statement from Hyderabad police added, officials from both Telangana and Uttarakhand played important roles in the operation. S Rashmi Perumal, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, and Jaya Baloni, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, provided essential support to ensure the operation's success. Counterfeit drugs pose a severe threat to public health, and the authorities are ‘committed’ to taking further action to prevent their circulation. Further investigations are underway to ensure justice and protect public health from such criminal activities.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

2 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

2 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

2 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

5 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

10 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

10 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

10 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

11 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Play Store delists Naukri, 99 acres, founder confirms

    Tech 6 minutes ago

  2. BJP May Field Yuvraj Singh From Jalandhar, Pawan Singh From Asansol

    Lok Sabha Elections12 minutes ago

  3. Woman Expresses Gratitude for Finding Her Lost iPhone in 3 Hours

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Aditya-Ananya Arrive In Jamnagar For Anant's Pre-Wedding Festivities

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo