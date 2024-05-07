Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory for PM Modi’s Visit on May 7–8: Here Are the Routes | Image:x/@bjp4media

Hyderabad: Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit on May 7 and 8, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory.

PM Modi will be addressing public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal on Wednesday for the Lok Sabha polls.

He will reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night and will be staying at the Raj Bhavan before going for the election campaign the next morning.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Check Timing

The advisory states that the movement of vehicles will be restricted, diverted, or rerouted at various routes.

The traffic restrictions will be put in the city on May 7, 2024, between 7:50 PM and 8:25 PM.

For PM Modi’s visit, the additional commissioner of police has set out a traffic advisory for the diversions that will be enforced during his movements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Here Are The Restrictions

PM Modi will on Tuesday evening reach Raj Bhavan from the Begumpet airport via airport Y junction- under PNT flyover- Shoppers Stop- Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet flyover- Green lands- Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa Island Junction- Yashoda Hospital- MMTS.

Then PM Modi on Wednesday will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan via MMTS- Yashoda Hospital- Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa Island Junction- right turn at Praja Bhavan-Begumpet fly over-Hyderabad Public School-Shoppers Stop- Under PNT fly over-left turn at Airport Y junction- Begumpet airport.

In the advisory, additional commissioner of police said the citizens are requested to take note of the programmes of the prime minister and decide their movements accordingly and maintain cooperation with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.