Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Roadshow

Hyderabad: Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday, March 15, 2024 from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta, said a a press release issued by state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy.

In order to ensure smooth movement of traffic, Hyderabad Traffic Police gave out an advisory on the routes to be avoided due to PM Mod's roadshow for two days from March 15-16, 2024.

The Hyderabad police stated that the traffic will be stopped and diverted due to security reasons.

Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

The traffic advisory is issued from 4.40 pm to 7 pm. The traffic will be stopped and rerouted at the following places/routes: Mettuguda Rotary, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, VV Statue.

On March 16, 2024, a traffic advisory will be put in place from 10:40 am to 11:15 am. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will move to Begumper Airport.

The traffic will be prevented for a while or rerouted to teh follwoing place/routes 1) VV Statue 2) Metro Residency Lane #) MMTS Rajbhavan 4) Panjagutta 5) Greenlands 6) HPS OUt Gate 7) Begumpet Flyover B) PNT Flyover.

