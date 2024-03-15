×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Roadshow

Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday, March 15, 2024 from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Hyderabad traffic advisory for Dec 31.
Hyderabad Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Roadshow | Image:Unspalsh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday, March 15, 2024 from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta, said a a press release issued by state BJP General Secretary G Premender Reddy. 

In order to ensure smooth movement of traffic, Hyderabad Traffic Police gave out an advisory on the routes to be avoided due to PM Mod's roadshow for two days from March 15-16, 2024. 

Advertisement

The Hyderabad police stated that the traffic will be stopped and diverted due to security reasons. 

Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Visit 

The traffic advisory is issued from 4.40 pm to 7 pm. The traffic will be stopped and rerouted at the following places/routes: Mettuguda Rotary, Mettuguda, Railway Hospital, Mirjalguda T Junction, Malkajgiri Arch, Lalapet, Tarnaka, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Rajbhavan MMTS Jn, VV Statue. 

On March 16, 2024, a traffic advisory will be put in place from 10:40 am to 11:15 am. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will move to Begumper Airport. 

Advertisement

The traffic will be prevented for a while or rerouted to teh follwoing place/routes 1) VV Statue 2) Metro Residency Lane #) MMTS Rajbhavan 4) Panjagutta 5) Greenlands 6) HPS OUt Gate 7) Begumpet Flyover B) PNT Flyover. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 17:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian startups challenge Google Play Billing System

Google to face CCI probe

a few seconds ago
MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB WPL live blog

3 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is back

4 minutes ago
Ashwini Vaishnaw on Google

Naukri, 99acres Google

5 minutes ago
K. T. Rama Rao

Video Shows KTR Questioni

9 minutes ago
arrested

Paper leak in UP

10 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha

12 minutes ago
Indian Army Apache

Apache Squadron Raised

17 minutes ago
conor mcgregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor poke

18 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

Dhoni is best ODI batter

18 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

20 minutes ago
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

Nitish Kumar Cabinet

21 minutes ago
Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap

Slashes EV Import Taxes

27 minutes ago
Mamata Injury

Mamata Banerjee Injured

28 minutes ago

Hamas-Israel war

29 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Steyn warns Hardik Pandya

39 minutes ago
UBS Credit Suisse branch closures

Credit Suisse carcass

43 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education9 hours ago

  2. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News12 hours ago

  3. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education13 hours ago

  4. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo