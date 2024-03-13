×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 09:43 IST

Hyderabad: Police Lathi-Charging Crowd After 1st Day Ramadan Free Haleem Offer Turned Into Nightmare

Viral Video: The Aazebo Hotel in Malakpet, Hyderabad, offers free haleem on the first day of Ramadan.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Ramadan, the holy month, has begun. Tuesday was the first fast day. This time, a Hyderabad hotel offered to serve everyone for free haleem. A sizable gathering of individuals gathered outside the hotel because the promise of free Haleem in a reputable establishment looked so appealing. The gathering got out of control to the point where police had to be called. Ultimately, the police drove the crowd out, forcing some of them to go empty-handed. The footage of this incident is currently becoming viral on social media.

The Aazebo Hotel in Malakpet, Hyderabad, offers free haleem on the first day of Ramadan. Hundreds of people were drawn to the hotel by their PR team's use of many local food bloggers to promote the complimentary Haleem. But there was a lot of confusion because the hotel was not ready for the inflow. As a result, in order to contain the situation, the police had to step in and even use a little lathi-charge to subdue the crowd. The police found it difficult to get traffic and normalcy back in the region. Following that, Malakpet Police filed a complaint against the hotel owner for the disturbance and gridlock that seriously disrupted the public.

Haleem is a unique non-vegetarian meal. The ingredients of haleem stew are meat, lentils, and a thick paste formed from pounded wheat. During the Nizams' (the previous Hyderabad State rulers) reign, the Chaush people brought this traditional Arabic meal to the state of Hyderabad. By the 20th century, native Hyderabadis were consuming a distinctive version of haleem made with local traditional spices.

Currently, social media users are sharing videos a lot. A traffic bottleneck is visible on the road because of the large number of people gathered outside the hotel, as seen in the video. By using sticks to chase people out of the area, some security guards are dispersing the crowd.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

