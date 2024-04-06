×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Hyderabad Restaurant Files Defamation Suit Against YouTube Channel For Rs 3 Crore - Details Inside

Hyderabad's famous multi-cuisine restaurant has filed a defamation suit against a YouTube channel over ‘Spoilt Haleem’ allegation, read more

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel | Image:Facebook
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
Viral News: Hyderabad's famous multi-cuisine restaurant Paradise has sued a YouTube channel over ‘Spoilt Haleem’ being served allegation.

Paradise is one of the most sought after restaurants in Hyderabad which is known for serving authentic style Hyderabadi cuisine. 

Paradise restaurant has slapped a defamation lawsuit against a social media channel name, ‘telugucrimefiles2023’. The youtube channel who has accused them of serving spoilt haleem, has been sued by the restaurant.

image: facebook

A civil court here in Secunderabad on Thusrsday, April 4, has ordered the youtube channel to take down the video, comments and posts against the restaurant.

The incident happened in march when a customer shared his food experience after eating in the restaurants's Begampet branch. The restaurant filed a defamation suit against the youtube channel for misleading video over serving spoilt haleem.

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

