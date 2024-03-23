The police seized ropes, one tapancha weapon, one rubber bullet shell, two knives and one gift paper box from the robbers | Image: ANI

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police arrested two armed robbers who allegedly tried to rob a house and harm its inhabitants, police said. As per the police, the incident happened on March 21. The accused, Sushil Kumar and Premchandra, both from Uttar Pradesh, had meticulously planned the robbery, even conducting a reconnaissance of the house they intended to target.

"On March 21 at about 1:00 pm, two accused persons by name Sushil Kumar & Premchandra, who hail from Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh, made a vain bid to rob a family in the Begumpet P.S. limits," as per the Hyderabad City Police Press Release.

According to the police, the duo hatched a plan to rob the house, made a recce prior to the attempt and selected the house. As part of the hatched plan, Sushil called Amita Mahnot (who is the house owner) and informed her that they had brought a courier in the name of NK Jain. As such, her servant went down to receive the courier. The duo, who covered their faces one by one (Susil) wearing a helmet and another Prem Chandra wearing a face mask & cap, entered the house forcefully with the intention of robbing the house.

"Later, Premchandra, the accused, proceeded directly to the kitchen where he threatened the maid by holding a knife to her throat. This led to a confrontation involving a minor girl (Amita's daughter) and Sushil. Amita intervened to thwart the robbery. In the ensuing struggle, Sushil brandished a homemade pistol from his bag, attempting to threaten both mother and daughter. Amita, skilled in martial arts, kicked Sushil and disarmed him. Sustaining injuries, Sushil fled from the house. Meanwhile, unaware of the commotion outside, a second individual inside the house was apprehended by onlookers who heard the disturbance," the release stated.

The police seized ropes, one tapancha weapon, one rubber bullet shell, two knives and one gift paper box, police added.

The accused, Sushil Kumar and Premchandra, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, now residing at M S Maqtha, were produced before the Honourable XI ACMM Court, Secunderabad for judicial remand, police said.

A case has been registered under various provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.