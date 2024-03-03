Advertisement

Hyderabad: There have been horrifyingly frequent occurrences on Indian highways that have claimed thousands of lives. India has a high rate of fatal traffic accidents, with old cars, badly maintained roads, careless driving, and breaking traffic laws being the main contributing factors. As usual, motorcycles are the primary mode of transportation involved in crashes caused by speeding and other traffic violations. Terrifying video of a motorcycle and car crash on a Hyderabad highway went viral recently. When a scooter rider attempted a daring stunt on the highway close to Cyberabad and disobeyed traffic signals, an approaching four-wheeler forcefully crushed him. But fortunately, the rider of the motorcycle escaped the deadly collision.

Terrifying Road Accident

A horrifying video that was caught on camera was posted by Cyberabad Traffic Police on X, the old Twitter platform. After a collision with a car, the scooty was thrown off the road, and the driver somersaulted before falling onto the road with a loud boom. Nevertheless, the motorcyclist got to his feet right away and appeared confused as the speeding car fled the scene.

Earlier Scooty Accidents

Similar footage was captured on camera and shared a few days ago by Cyberabad Traffic Police on X. On a highway, a reckless scooter rider could be seen trying to pass. As a car approached from the opposite direction, the helmetless rider was seen riding in the center of the road and nearly getting hit. Luckily, he escapes with his life and keeps his balance even after the side collision.

As per the Road Accidents in India 2022 report, nearly half (45.1%) of road fatalities occur among young adults aged 18-35, with reckless driving being a contributing factor.



Drive responsibly. Be safe.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/sIqAjego1b — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) February 29, 2024

After being uploaded to the platform, X, the video received a lot of views and likes. Soon after the horrific video went viral online, remarks from users flooded the comment box. One of the main causes of traffic accidents is careless driving. These incidents are frequently reported, and occasionally they are recorded on camera and posted on social media. Reports of a similar incident involving a negligent motorcycle rider and a car have surfaced.