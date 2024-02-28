Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Hyderabad Shocker: Software Company CEO Hangs Self at Home in Ameenpur

The 38-year-old CEO, a resident of Durga Homes Phase-2 in Ameenpur had gone to the United States six months back with ambitions of establishing a software firm.

Hyderabad Shocker: Software Company CEO Hangs Self at Home in Ameenpur | Image:Sutterstock
New Delhi: In yet another tragic incident, a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a software company was found hanging in his home in Ameenpur, Sangareddy. The deceased has been identified as Kasi Viswanath. The 38-year-old CEO, a resident of Durga Homes Phase-2 in Ameenpur had gone to the United States six months back with ambitions of establishing a software firm. However, despite all efforts, the project failed to take off.

Police said he returned disappointed, which apparantly forced him to take the extreme step. Speaking to officials, Vineela, the wife of Viswanath, informed that several years ago, Viswanath and his friends established a software company named Eclat Prime in Madhapur.

"Viswanath had dreamt of establishing a company in the United States. However, various challenges cropped up, forcing him to abandon the idea and return home", Vineela said, stressing that Viswanath was deeply disheartened by the turn of events.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went in his office room at their residence, locking the door from inside. His family members called him, however, getting no response,  they broke open the door of his office room, and found him hanging from the window rods.

Ameenpur SI EV Raman stated that a case had been registered, and investigations were underway.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

