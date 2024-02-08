English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Hyderabad Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

"Four people kicked and punched me. Please help me,” Hyderbad student Mazahir, who was bleeding profusely can be heard saying in the video.

Digital Desk
Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago
Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago: A disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media showing the brutal attack on Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian-origin student, who was thrashed in the United States.  “Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and the four people kicked and punched me. Please help me,” Mazahir, who was bleeding profusely can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, Mazahir’s wife has sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's help, following which the Indian Consulate in the US swung into action and assured assistance. “The Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case,” the Indian mission wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

(Gory Images – Viewer Discretion Advised)

“After some time I got in touch with him but he was in shock and unable to talk to me and his entire face was bleeding. I am very much worried about the safety and security of my husband in Chicago, USA. I request you to kindly help him in getting the best medical treatment and if possible kindly make necessary arrangements so that I can travel to the USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband,” she wrote.

 


The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US were on the rise.  Earlier this week, a 23-year-old Indian-American student pursuing his doctorate in mechanical engineering from Purdue University was found dead in a nature preserve, the Warren County Coroner’s office reported. The deceased identified as Sameer Kamath had US citizenship and had completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering in August 2023 from Purdue University, confirmed the coroner’s office.  

It was the fifth death of an Indian student within a span of 2 weeks. 

Advertisement

Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now. Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business. The Indian Consulate in New York expressed regret about the incident and said it was in touch with his family and was extending all possible assistance to them.

On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner. Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 12:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. North Vs South Faceoff: Kerala to Protest Against Centre Today In Delhi

    India News6 minutes ago

  2. Ishan Kishan EVADES Ranji matches! Works out with Pandya brothers

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. BPSC TRE Notification 2024 released for 87,000 vacancies

    Education8 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi Set to Unveil Rs 6,000 cr Worth of Projects in Varanasi

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. King Charles III Issues First Public Statement Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement