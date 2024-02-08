Disturbing Video: Brutal Attack On Hyderabad Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

Advertisement

Hyderabad Student Attacked in Chicago: A disturbing video has been doing rounds on social media showing the brutal attack on Syed Mazahir Ali, an Indian-origin student, who was thrashed in the United States. “Four people attacked me. I was returning home with a food packet in my hand. I slipped near my house and the four people kicked and punched me. Please help me,” Mazahir, who was bleeding profusely can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, Mazahir’s wife has sought External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's help, following which the Indian Consulate in the US swung into action and assured assistance. “The Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case,” the Indian mission wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, One Syed Mazahir Ali from Hyderabad, Telangana pursuing Masters in IT from Indiana Weslay University was robbed & attacked on 4th Feb by four persons in Chicago, Since this attack Syed Mazahir Ali is under mental shock and is in need of help.Ask… pic.twitter.com/Cf2jeMAvPw — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) February 6, 2024

“After some time I got in touch with him but he was in shock and unable to talk to me and his entire face was bleeding. I am very much worried about the safety and security of my husband in Chicago, USA. I request you to kindly help him in getting the best medical treatment and if possible kindly make necessary arrangements so that I can travel to the USA along with my three minor children to be with my husband,” she wrote.



The incident took place at a time when attacks against Indian-origin students in the US were on the rise. Earlier this week, a 23-year-old Indian-American student pursuing his doctorate in mechanical engineering from Purdue University was found dead in a nature preserve, the Warren County Coroner’s office reported. The deceased identified as Sameer Kamath had US citizenship and had completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering in August 2023 from Purdue University, confirmed the coroner’s office.

It was the fifth death of an Indian student within a span of 2 weeks.

Last week, an Indian student in the United States named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The cause of his death, however, remains unknown as of now. Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business. The Indian Consulate in New York expressed regret about the incident and said it was in touch with his family and was extending all possible assistance to them.

On January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner. Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.