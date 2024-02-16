Hyderabad to be The Common Capital For Andhra and Telangana? What we Know

Advertisement

New Delhi: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election and state Assembly polls scheduled for April-May, YSRCP leader YV Subba Reddy has sparked controversy by proposing an extension of Hyderabad’s status as the shared capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh shifts to Visakhapatnam from Amaravati.

Subba Reddy, uncle of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the real intent behind the common capital arrangement, emphasising that it was meant to afford Andhra Pradesh sufficient time to strategize its capital setup. After assuming power in 2019, the YSRCP administration opted for Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, considering its existing development, rather than pursuing the ambitious, yet impractical, greenfield project in Amaravati.

"As we do not know when we could establish Vizag as the capital, the thought is Hyderabad should continue as the common capital till we cross all hurdles. We will discuss the matter with the CM after the elections,” a portal quoted Reddy as saying.

Subba Reddy, who also previously served as a Lok Sabha member and is now a nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election, asserted that the YSRCP would bring up the issue in Parliament. Reports claimed that YSRCP minister Ambati Rambabu supported the minister's demand.

However, opposition parties in both states—the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh, and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and BJP in Telangana—have swiftly dismissed the statement calling it 'ridiculous' or a mere tactic aimed at 'manipulating public sentiments' ahead of the forthcoming polls.

“Who will talk about matters already settled? The decision was to share Hyderabad for 10 years. If the Centre wants to reconsider, that’s up to it. We will keep pressing for our rightful claims, like special category status,” Botcha told reporters in Vizag Wednesday.