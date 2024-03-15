×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis In Hyderabad? Telangana HC Warns State Govt

The Telangana High Court warned the state government that Hyderabad may go Bengaluru way if it the required importance is not given to water conservation.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Hyderabad To Face Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis? Here's What Telangana HC Said
Hyderabad To Face Bengaluru-Like Water Crisis? Here's What Telangana HC Said | Image:Representative
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday warned the state government that Hyderabad may go Bengaluru way if it doesn't give the required importance to water conservation while rejecting its nearly two-decade-old PIL on the same issue. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Anil Kumar asserted that in the absence of required efforts for saving water, Hyderabad may face similar water crisis situation to that of Bengaluru. 

The remarks came during a hearing on a PIL filed in 2005 by journalist PR Subaschandran seeking direction to the govt to take steps to recharge groundwater table. 

After additional advocate general Mohammed Imran Khan furnished an expert committee report on Wednesday, the court said the state should assess urban households lacking rainwater harvesting facilities and take corrective action.

“There is a need to take up similar measures in rural areas. State should promote water recycling plants even for smaller habitations. Steps should be taken to ensure groundwater is not depleted and precautions should be taken while allowing borewells. The state should also consider introducing water preservation in curriculum for classes 3 to 5 in schools across Telangana and higher level of information for classes 6 and above,” the bench said. 

Reacting to the the suggestions put forward by amicus curiae D Prakash Reddy, the bench asked the state to constitute watchdog committees and sought a status report by March 26.

Amid severe water crisis, Bengaluru civic authorities are refilling drying lakes with treated water, installing filter borewells, and taking control of private water tankers. The Indian Institute of Science and Irrigation Department are collaborating on this project, lookig for sustainable solution of the issue. 

Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:12 IST

