Hyderabad: Top BJP Leader Booked for Violating Permission Norms During Ram Mandir 'Shobha Yatra'

Hyderabad: Telanagana BJP General Secretary and several Hindus have been booked by the Hyderabad city police for allegedly not following permission norms while organising a 'Shobha Yatra' to distribute Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Akshat’ and invitation card.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad called the police action an anti-Hindu move, targeting them, and alleged that the police have done this to please AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

The case in the matter, naming BJP leader and other Hindus, was filed on December 29 under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 188 (criminalises any deliberate disobedience of an order), 290 (public nuisance), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), R/W34 IPC, 21/76 CPA (Hyderabad City Police Act).

Condemning the police action against BJP leader and Hindus, VHP sought withdrawal of the case ‘unconditionally.’

The gates of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be open to the public after January 22 following the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla.