Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a public meeting in Telangana’s Hyderabad ahead of the polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the state. In view of the prime minister’s rally in the city, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for the general public informing them about the implementation of certain traffic restrictions, route diversions and the alternative routes.

According to the information, PM Narendra Modi will take part in a public meeting being organised by the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium (formerly known as Fateh Maidan) on Friday between 4 pm and 8 pm. Ahead of the prime minister’s visit to the city, the traffic police in Hyderabad have implemented some certain traffic restrictions.

Citizens are requested to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience: Hyderabad Traffic Police

A senior Hyderabad Traffic Police official stated that on Friday, some certain restrictions will be placed in the surroundings of the stadium.

As per the traffic police, traffic congestion is likely to be experienced at traffic points, such as Hyderabad (Begumpet) Airport, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Flyover, Green Lands, Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Khairatabad Flyover, NTR Marg, Telugu Talli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction.

Similarly, the traffic flow is likely remain affected at and around the stadium including the areas such as Nampally, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue, SBI Gunfoundry, GPO Abid Road Circle, Nampally Station Road, Khan Lateef Khan Building, Sujatha School Junction, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Telangana State Assembly, MJ Market and Hyderguda.

The traffic police have advised the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses of Telangana, plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue to avoid the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium route towards Khan Lateef Khan building and take diversion towards Nampally.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

