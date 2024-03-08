Hyderabad Inches Towards Water Scarcity? THESE Areas To be Affected on March 10 | Image:AP

Bengaluru: Following Bengaluru's severe water crisis caused by declining groundwater levels and drought in the Cauvery basin, Hyderabad may experience a similar situation.

"Brace up for drought," said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy while launching Rythu Nestham program.

Is Hyderabad going to face a drinking water crisis this Summer like Chennai?#Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asks people to brace up for drought



"Due to deficit rainfall, water levels have decreased, leading to severe water scarcity in all areas," he said while… pic.twitter.com/DlAB8jcyk9 — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula)

Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the state is facing drought-like conditions, with water levels depleting in all reservoirs. He urged farmers to understand the situation and cooperate with the government to collectively face and overcome the problem.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar directed the officials to fetch water from the Yellampalli Project and to have water tankers ready in Hyderabad city.

Officials said an additional 50 million gallons per day (MGD) of water supply will be needed in Hyderabad, in addition to the existing 550 MGD for drinking water purposes. Water sources include Krishna, Godavari, Manjeera and the twin reservoirs Osmansagar & Himayatsagar.

The primary water sources like its reservoirs are running out of water, ground water levels remain substandard due to deficient rainwater harvesting efforts.

According to media reports, The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) at present supplies 565 million gallons per day (MGD) to Hyderabad, yet an an additional 50 MGD will be important in the approaching months.

Managed by Water Board, Hyderabad's 70 freshwater filling stations are witnessing long wait times for tankers inducing residents to seek private suppliers, as per media reports

According to media reports, a 5,000-litre tanker costs between Rs 600 to Rs 2,000, with extra charges for distant delivery locations from the filling station. Moreover, supplies refutes orders for residences located in nar

The media reports also stated that on March 10, from 6 am to 12 noon, several areas including Vijayanagar Colony, Humayun Nagar, and VC Giards, face temporary water suppl stoppage. Besides, afew areas will also disturbance in water supply during the same duration. These areas include Gokul Nagar, areas around Janagam Basthi, Khairatabad, Mallepally, Ladkdipool, Seetaram Bagh, Gunfoundr, Chirag Ali Lane, New MLA Quarters, BRK Bhavan, Hindi Nagar, Ghode-Khabar, Domalguda, Gandhi Nagar, MLA Colony, Syed Nagar, Thattikahan and parts of NBT Nagar and Noornagar.

Water Crisis in Bengaluru

Experiencing severe shortage, the city is in need of 2,600 to 2,800 million litres of water per day but facing a deficit of 1,500 MLD.

More than 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up while 223 of the state's 236 talukas are affected by drought.

According to media reports, schools and residents are willing to pay for water tankers, how ever they are struggling to secure supplies.

According to latest reports by Reuters, Bengaluru water crisis has has hit businesses including factories, restaurants, global companies etc in the 'Silicone City'.

The restaurant water bills have doubled up while production at the factories have suffered a blow due to lack of water.

At present, the city is experiencing water shortage due to weak southwest monsoons rains. This has led to failure in refilling depleting ground water and the Cauvery River basin reservoirs.

Due to the prevailing water scarcity, the private tankers are charging exorbitant prices from the people. This has led to the Karnataka government fixing a price cap on these tankers.

The government has fixed the prices in accordance with the quantity of water and the distance that the truck has to cover for delivering the water.



