Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 21:43 IST
Woman Abducts TV Anchor, Later Finds Out She Was Cheated Using Fake ID on Matrimony Site
The anchor, however, somehow managed to escape the captivity of the accused and approached the local Uppal police station.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Hyderabad: In a dramatic incident a famous anchor of an entertainment channel, was allegedly abducted by a woman and her associates in Telangana’s Hyderabad and held captive, after the woman was cheated by an unknown person by the victim anchor’s fake ID on Bharat Matrimony. The anchor reportedly, however, somehow managed to escape the captivity of the accused and approached the local Uppal police station and filed his complaint. The police have arrested the accused and sent her to remand.
As per police sources, the incident took place in Hyderabad city’s Uppal police station area, which has grabbed the attention across the state.
Advertisement
Police are searching for other absconding accused
Reports suggest that the woman had mistakenly kidnapped a TV channel anchor, who works as an anchor at an entertainment channel. It is being alleged that the woman along with her associates trapped and kidnapped the anchor.
Advertisement
However, the victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers and reached the Uppal police station.
On his complaint, the police have registered a complaint and have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Following the registration of the case, an inquiry was initiated and the accused was arrested.
Advertisement
Briefing on the incident, Malkajigiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Purushottam Reddy, while addressing a press meet stated, “The woman, who runs a digital marketing business, came into contact with a man who created a fake ID on Bharat Matrimony in the name of Chaitanya Reddy.
The ID had a photo of the TV anchor, whom the woman knew through Instagram.
Advertisement
It is being said that the woman decided to kidnap the anchor, after she was contacted by the person, who used a fake ID to contact her in the name of the anchor. Not only the woman, but four other people also helped her in the kidnapping of the anchor.
The anchor reportedly managed to escape from the captivity of the accused and reached the police for help. The police have arrested the accused woman and are searching for the other accused, who helped her in the crime.
Advertisement
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 21:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 predictionsWeb Stories18 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo shares a picture along with sonSports 31 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.