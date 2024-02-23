TV anchor allegedly kidnapped by a woman in Hyderabad after being cheated by an unknown on anchor's fake ID | Image: Representational

Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a dramatic incident a famous anchor of an entertainment channel, was allegedly abducted by a woman and her associates in Telangana’s Hyderabad and held captive, after the woman was cheated by an unknown person by the victim anchor’s fake ID on Bharat Matrimony. The anchor reportedly, however, somehow managed to escape the captivity of the accused and approached the local Uppal police station and filed his complaint. The police have arrested the accused and sent her to remand.

As per police sources, the incident took place in Hyderabad city’s Uppal police station area, which has grabbed the attention across the state.

Advertisement

Police are searching for other absconding accused

Reports suggest that the woman had mistakenly kidnapped a TV channel anchor, who works as an anchor at an entertainment channel. It is being alleged that the woman along with her associates trapped and kidnapped the anchor.

Advertisement

However, the victim somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnappers and reached the Uppal police station.

On his complaint, the police have registered a complaint and have initiated an inquiry into the matter. Following the registration of the case, an inquiry was initiated and the accused was arrested.

Advertisement

Briefing on the incident, Malkajigiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Purushottam Reddy, while addressing a press meet stated, “The woman, who runs a digital marketing business, came into contact with a man who created a fake ID on Bharat Matrimony in the name of Chaitanya Reddy.

The ID had a photo of the TV anchor, whom the woman knew through Instagram.

Advertisement

It is being said that the woman decided to kidnap the anchor, after she was contacted by the person, who used a fake ID to contact her in the name of the anchor. Not only the woman, but four other people also helped her in the kidnapping of the anchor.

The anchor reportedly managed to escape from the captivity of the accused and reached the police for help. The police have arrested the accused woman and are searching for the other accused, who helped her in the crime.

