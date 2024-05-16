Advertisement

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Hyderabad's Rahmatnagar, a dispute between neighbours spiraled into violence, leaving a man and his pet dog seriously injured. According to sources, the altercation turned physical, resulting in a brutal assault captured on CCTV cameras.

The footage, shows a group of men wielding sticks attacking the man and his canine companion. Despite attempts by the victim's family to intervene, the assailants persisted, even extending their violence to the man's relatives.

Advertisement

A case has been registered and the police have arrested a few people accused of inflicting the assault on the victims.