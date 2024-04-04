Advertisement

New Delhi: A funny banter between senior advocate Dinesh Dwivedi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in the Supreme Court is winning the internet. As Dwivedi entered the courtroom for a hearing on industrial alcohol sporting colourful hair, Chief Justice Chandrachud couldn't help but tool a playful jab, setting the stage for a spirited banter.

"Apologies for my colourful grey hair," Dwivedi quipped, attributing the vibrant hues to Holi celebrations and the antics of his grandchildren. "This is the disadvantage of having too many children and grandchildren around. You can't save yourself."

"Nothing to do with the alcohol?" Chief Justice Chandrachud, countered with a smirk.

Dwivedi, evidently a man who wears his fondness for the amber nectar proudly (or rather, in his glass), chuckled and admitted, "It does. Holi means partly alcohol... and I must confess... I am a fan of whiskey."

As the proceedings unfolded, Dwivedi found himself unable to resist sharing his deep appreciation for a snifter of scotch. "I prefer single malt whiskey. I went to Edinburgh, which is the Mecca of single malt whiskey. I wanted to put some ice cubes and the waiter was offended, [saying] that you have to drink it neat and you cannot mix anything. There is a separate glass for it. The first time I came to know about it," he said.

The courtroom was filled with laughter as the nine-judge Constitution Bench, dealing with the important matter of overlapping powers between the Centre and state governments regarding industrial alcohol production, saw this cheerful interaction.

Meanwhile, advocate Dwivedi, representing Uttar Pradesh, contended that all types of alcohol, whether industrial or recreational (think whiskey, vodka, and the like), should come under state jurisdiction.

When 2 Bottles of Whiskey Were Produced Before CJI Chandrachud

Earlier this year, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was left astounded when two bottles of whisky were produced before him during a hearing in the Supreme Court. A three-judge bench led by CJI Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, was hearing an appeal challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought the bench's permission to present two whisky bottles related to the case. The senior advocate was granted permission, and he proceeded to place the two liquor bottles on his arguing table in the courtroom.

Witnessing the unconventional sight, the CJI and other judges burst into laughter. "You brought bottles with you?" the CJI asked jokingly, to which Rohatgi explained that it was necessary to show the similarities between the contested products. He then elaborated on the alleged trademark violation at the centre of the case.