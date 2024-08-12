sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • I am A Strong Ticket Aspirant For Channapatna Bypolls, Says BJP MLC Yogeeshwara

Published 22:37 IST, August 12th 2024

I am A Strong Ticket Aspirant For Channapatna Bypolls, Says BJP MLC Yogeeshwara

Kumaraswamy had won the Channapatna seat in 2018 and 2023. Before that Yogeeshwara had represented the seat from BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
I am A Strong Ticket Aspirant For Channapatna Bypolls, Says BJP MLC Yogeeshwara
I am A Strong Ticket Aspirant For Channapatna Bypolls, Says BJP MLC Yogeeshwara | Image: X/@CPYogeeshwara
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

22:37 IST, August 12th 2024