Republic Summit 2024: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said he is only ‘Anti-Owaisi and Anti-Rahul Gandhi' and has nothing against Muslims in the state, asserting that Muslims of the state ‘love’ him. He made this statement upon being asked about the opposition's charge against him of being ‘anti-Muslim.’

He said, "I am not anti-Muslim. Give me a camera to take back to Assam and ask him to shoot then you will get to see the love that the Muslims of Assam have for me."

“I am Anti-owaisi and Rahul Gandhi," he added.

Speaking further at the Republic, he said, “We shall respect the custom established by Hazrat Mohammad but there is no point in following the intermediaries.”

“When I say that Muslim should not do more than one wedding, Muslim women agree with my statement but Muslim Men are disappointed by my comments. I am for the words which have been written in the holy Quran and not for the words which are spoken by the dalals.” he added.

Furthermore, speaking on the changes brought in the state, he said that since he repealed Child Marriage Act in the state, talks are bound to happen. The Assam Cabinet gave a nod to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, earlier this year. The step is seen as one step towards the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), as per media reports.

Announcing social media platform X, Himanta said, "This Act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21 respectively, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam."







