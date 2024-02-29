Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

'I Am Sorry, Daddy': Denied Entry For Exam, Class XI Student Ends Life; Suicide Note Found

His body has been recovered from Satnala dam this afternoon.

Digital Desk
Suicide of retired DSP Kailash Chandra
'I Am Sorry, Daddy': Barred From Exam For Reaching Late, Class XI Student Ends Life | Image:Sutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Disappointed after school barred him from taking an exam, a class XI student ended his life in Telangana's Adilabad district. The deceased has been identified as Tekum Siva Kumar. His body has been recovered from Satnala dam this afternoon. Officials have also recovered a suicide note, his watch, wallet and other belongings. His wallet has 2 photographs - his and his father's.

"I am sorry, Daddy, forgive me. I am not able to cope with this trauma. You have done a lot for me, but I am not able to do anything for you. I have never felt this bad. I have missed the exam for the first time. I am feeling terrible," the note written in Telugu read.

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded near the dam as the body of the youngster's body was recovered from the water, leading to the emotional breakdown of his family.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:16 IST

