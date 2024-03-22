Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 in New Delhi. Kejriwal was arrested in the liquor excise policy case, known as Liquorgate. After skipping multiple summons of the ED, Kejriwal was arrested in the scam and has been remanded to seven days of ED custody. Post his arrest, Kejriwal said, "My life is dedicated to the country.”

Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and has served as chief minister of Delhi for three terms. Before forming AAP, he was a part of the then revolutionary anti-corruption movement of Anna Hazare. Kejriwal had then maintained that he had “no political ambitions”.

When Arvind Kejriwal said that he would ‘never join politics’

In an old interview of Arvind Kejriwal with Arnab Goswami that has resurfaced, the Delhi CM had said that he was making it clear that he will “never fight an election”.

“What about your own political ambitions? Some people are suggesting now that Arvind Kejriwal has political ambitions,” posed Arnab Goswami to Arvind Kejriwal in a video interview. At the time, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh had claimed about Kejriwal wanting to be in politics. Singh had called Arvind Kejriwal a “self-serving ambitious megalomaniac” with a “streak of (Adolf) Hitler”.

To Arnab’s question on his political ambitions, Kejriwal said in the video interview, “Arnab, I have made it very clear and I have again made it very clear on your channel, on your programme today (that) I will never fight elections in my life and I don't want to hold any post in my life.”

“Does that apply to all the core members of your team?” asked Arnab, to which Kejriwal replied, "It does. I can't take responsibility for others…I can talk about myself that I have no political ambitions.”

“And you will never fight an election…you will never seek a political post?” probed Arnab. “I'll never fight an election... I have a few dreams for this country - Lokpal is one of them, a good judicial system is another, electoral reforms and decentralisation of political power so that participatory democracy is there. These are my dreams and that is all I will work for,” replied Kejirwal.

Now, after forming his own party and serving in the chief minister’s office in Delhi for three terms, Arvind Kejriwal’s real ‘political ambition’ has come to the fore.

Later in 2014, Arvind Kejriwal was quoted as saying that he “never imagined” he would get into politics, calling himself a “political revolutionary”.