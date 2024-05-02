‘I Refuse to Be Cowed Down By Engineered Narratives’: Bengal Guv on Harassment Allegations | Image:PTI

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose stood defiant on Thursday, asserting that he would not succumb to orchestrated narratives, amidst allegations of harassment leveled against him by a woman claiming to be a temporary worker at the Raj Bhavan. The woman reportedly filed a complaint at a local police station, prompting a swift response from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the midst of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement released via Raj Bhavan Kolkata's official channels, the Governor reiterated his commitment to fighting corruption and violence in the state, dismissing attempts to malign him for electoral gain.

“Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they cannot stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal,” a post from Raj Bhavan Kolkata’s X account said on Thursday night.

Following the allegations, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata took measures to restrict access, banning the entry of police and TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya. Additionally, the Governor has consulted with the attorney general regarding the situation.

TMC condemns allegations against Governor as ‘appalling and unthinkable’

The TMC condemned the allegations against the Governor as "appalling and unthinkable," lamenting the tarnishing of the sanctity of Raj Bhavan. Prominent party leaders took to social media to denounce Bose and labeled the accusations as "molestation charges."

Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy highlighted the constitutional protection afforded to Presidents and Governors against criminal proceedings during their tenure.

However, he expressed uncertainty regarding the potential outcome should the matter escalate to court, hinting at a possible conspiracy to divert attention from other pressing issues, including corruption cases and allegations of misconduct in Sandeshkhali.