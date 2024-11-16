Published 14:40 IST, November 16th 2024
'Disengagement Means Disengagement, Nothing More’: Jaishankar on LAC Progress
The disengagement part of the problem with China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been addressed, the next focus would be on de-escalation, S Jaishankar said
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
External affairs minister S Jaishankar | Image: Facebook
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:31 IST, November 16th 2024