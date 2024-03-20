Updated March 20th, 2024 at 13:20 IST
I-T Department Raids TMC Leader Swarup Biswas's Residence in Kolkata
Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.
Kolkata: Officials of the investigation wing of the Income Tax are conducting searches at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Swarup Biswas here on Wednesday, IT sources said. Swarup is the brother of West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas.
IT officials are raiding six locations linked to Biswas in the city on allegations of tax evasion and possessing disproportionate assets, they said.
The search operations started this morning, they added.
(With PTI inputs)
