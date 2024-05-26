Advertisement

Rajkot: As the 'detailed' investigation into the Rajkot TRP Gaming zone fire is underway, Republic Media Network was able to access the declaration form signed at Rajkot's gaming centre. As per the document accessed, the TRP Go-Karts & paintball clearly stated that it is not liable for any injuries, damages or even death if happens.

In the beginning, written in bold at the top of the form, the text reads, "Please read carefully the release of liability, waiver of claims, assumption of risks and indemnity agreement."

The declaration form states that by signing the the customer will waive certain legal rights including the right to sue the centre. By acknowledging the form, the customer releases the TRP gaming zone and its staff from any kind of claims, liabilities and actions.

"By signing this document, you will waive certain legal rights including the right to sue! In consideration of TRP Go-Karts & paintball permitting me to participate in its activities, permitting me the use of its Equipment and permitting me the use of its facilities, I hereby release TRP Go-Karts & paintball, its members, agents, Employees, successors, or assigns, from any and all liability, claims demand, actions, and causes of action whatsoever, whether foreseen or unforeseen, arising out of or related in any way to my renting and operating a TRP Go-Karts & paintball that may result injury, death or property damage or loss or other damages to me or my family, estate, heirs, or assigns. And further to save and hold harmless TRP Go-Karts & paintball, it's members, agents, employees, successors or assigns, from all liability whatsoever for personal injury, property damage or loss or wrongful death caused by its negligence."

Furthermore, given certain conditions, the form states, "In signing the foregoing Liability Release, I acknowledge and represent:

a) That I have read the foregoing Liability Release, understand it, and sign it voluntarily;

b) That I am not pregnant:

c) That I have not consumed alcohol or drugs, which may affect my ability to play Games.

d) That I do not suffer from a heart condition, high blood pressure or other medical condition which may be aggravated by my operating a go-kart and paintball.

e) That I will wear a helmet while operating a go-kart and paintball.

f)That I will stay seated in the go-kart until instructed by a track official to get out of the go-kart

g) That I will obey all rules and regulations of TRP Go-Karts & paintball

h) That I will closely observe and follow the instructions of all facility personnel

i) That I agree TO PAY FOR ANY AND ALL DAMAGES to the equipment, facilities and any other part or parts thereof caused by me, negligently, willfully or otherwise

j) That this agreement is continuing and shall remain in effect every time I use this facility

k) That if I am under 18, I must have my parent or legal guardian, sign this form."

What Caused the Fire?

The massive fire that claimed the lives of at least 35 people on Saturday, mostly children at Rajkot’s gaming zone, was caused due to “a blast in an air-conditioning unit inside the establishment,” the sources claimed. The police sources stated that during the preliminary inquiry, it came to the fore that the fire erupted due to a blast in an AC, which spread rapidly and engulfed the entire zone within a matter of time.

Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi said "The Fire control room received a call at around 4:30 pm regarding the blaze at the game zone. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared."

