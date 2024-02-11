Advertisement

New Delhi: Recently expelled Congress party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that he will stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi his all life.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, he said, "Today at this age, I am taking this resolution that I will stand with Narendra Modi all my life...Every leader is asking me, what was the fault of Acharya Pramod Krishnam?...I want to thank all those leaders who supported me being in Congress party...The person who does not respect his mother or sister, how will he respect the country?"

Main Congress party ka naukar nahi tha, aur maine naukri bhi nahi maangi thi'...The first person to see the dream of Ram Rajya was Mahatma Gandhi and PM Modi is fulfilling his dreams. If PM Modi is taking decisions for the welfare of the country, it should be appreciated but the Congress party hates PM Modi so much that now they have started hating the entire country. Now, they want to erase 'Sanatana', they hate PM Modi so much that they start hating anyone who even meets him...I want to thank the leaders of Congress who played a vital role in expelling me from the party..."

He added, "Secondly, I wish to Congress party to expel me for 14 years instead of 6 years. Lord Rama was also expelled for 14 years."

The leader was expelled from the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) for six years due to complaints of his indiscipline and repeated statements against the party.

However, when asked about the allegations, he replied, "Taking the name of Lord Rama or going to Ayodhya or accepting the invitation of Pran Pratishtha event or laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham or meeting Narendra Modi ji is anti-party activity? These are my questions from the leadership of Congress and they must tell the people what are the things that are anti-party activities."