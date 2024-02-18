English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

IAF Chinook Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Punjab Due to Technical Snag

According to reports, both the crew and the helicopter are safe.

An IAF Chinook Helicopter
An IAF Chinook Helicopter | Image:Indian Air Force
Amritsar: A Chinook helicopter from the Air Force had to make a safe landing in a field in Punjab, near Barnala, due to a technical issue, as stated in an official statement by the IAF. Additionally, according to reports, both the crew and the helicopter are safe.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

