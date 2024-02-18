Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:54 IST
IAF Chinook Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Punjab Due to Technical Snag
According to reports, both the crew and the helicopter are safe.
An IAF Chinook Helicopter | Image:Indian Air Force
Amritsar: A Chinook helicopter from the Air Force had to make a safe landing in a field in Punjab, near Barnala, due to a technical issue, as stated in an official statement by the IAF. Additionally, according to reports, both the crew and the helicopter are safe.
