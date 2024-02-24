Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:43 IST
IAF Officer Commits Suicide After Alleged Pressure for Conversion to Islam, Family Demands Justice
The officer, originally from Rajasthan & stationed in Hyderabad, chose to end his life rather than yield to pressure, as claimed by reports citing his family.
Makrana, Nagaur: An Indian Air Force officer, Sukharam Jaat (24), took his own life, and the family alleges it was because of pressure from his friend to convert to Islam, media reports claim. Jaat was from Midian village and had been stationed in Hyderabad. According to media reports, he was found hanging in his room, following which his family lodged a protest and later brought it to the attention of local police.
Further as per the IAF officer’s father, he had been facing pressure from his friend Saddam Hussein and Hussein's father, Mohammad Saeed, a former head constable.
IAF Officer Allegedly Extorted and Threatened with False Rape Accusations: Family
Allegedly, Jaat had been extorted for money by Hussein since 2020 and later faced false accusations by Hussein’s family. Reports citing Jaat’s family said that Hussein’s family had allegedly threatened the IAF officer with a fabricated rape case unless he converted to Islam.
Refusing to yield to the pressure, Jaat chose to end his life. Following the family's protest, reports indicate that local authorities have also initiated a probe. However, as of now, no official statements regarding that have been released.
It was also revealed by the IAF officer’s father that Hussein and Sukharam Jaat studied together; however, Sukharam Jaat opted for the Air Force and started his career in 2017.
