Viral News: A viral video has surfaced on social media where a young kid can be seen playing at an office desk.

The video has been shared on social media platform X by Pamela Satpathy, who is an IAS officer. The viral video post comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘The most awaited time of the year has now become the most dreaded time of the year.’

In the viral video, IAS Pamela Satpathy's son can be seen jumping and playing in her office wearing a Superman t-shirt.

With the viral video post, Pamela aims to share what a working mom's day looks like, especially when kids have summer holidays.

The video was shared by Pamela Satpathy on social media X on April 11, 2024, at 5:56 p.m. The video, which is now going viral, has gained 375.6K views so far.

Watch Viral Video Here:

SUMMER VACATION 🤕🤒



POV: You are a Boy Mum🥹#parenting #vacations pic.twitter.com/Fi8UIcimKN — Pamela Satpathy (@PamelaSatpathy) April 11, 2024

The comment section, on the other hand, is flooded with mixed reactions and opinions from the netizens.

One user wrote, ‘Is it allowed only for officials above a certain rank? Can clerical grade officers in the government employment allowed to do this?.. except the pay and other administrative privileges, do High level officials also enjoy these??.’

Another user wrote, 'To all those who are quick to judge & quicker in passing harsh uncalled for criticism -This is home @ 9 pm on a busy day and that's not an office table. Well, some people have to balance work & family, all at the same time, on most days. The least we can do is not pass judgements.'

screengrab of comment section







