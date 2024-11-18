sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:59 IST, November 18th 2024

ICG Rescues Seven Fishermen From Pakistan Maritime Security Agency

The Indian Coast Guard ship rescued seven Indian fishermen who had been detained by a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, official release said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ICG rescues 7 fishermen from PMSA
ICG rescues 7 fishermen from PMSA | Image: ANI
21:59 IST, November 18th 2024