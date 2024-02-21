Advertisement

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is ready to begin the ICSE (Class 10) exams on February 21. The Class 10 exams will commence with the English language-- English paper 1.

According to ICSE official, Class 10 exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm. The last exam is scheduled on March 28.

Advertisement

ICSE Class 10 Exams To Begin Today. Check Crucial Instructions



ICSE 10 Board Exam Guidelines

Here are the guidelines for ICSE 10th Board Exams:

1) Reach the examination hall at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination, as stated in the admit cards.

2) As per the date sheet, students will get 15 minutes extra to read the ICSE 10th question papers.

3) Any student found involved in unfair means will be asked to leave the exam hall immediately.

4) Electronic devices such as tablets, calculators and mobile phone are prohibited inside the examination hall.

5) It is necessary to produce admit card at the entry gate. Students who are not carrying the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.



It is pertinent to note that the Council has discontinued the compartment exams from the year 2024.Candidates will be given to take improvement exams to improve their marks and grades in the same year. Candidates will be allowed to appear in maximum of two subjects in the improvement exams.

Advertisement