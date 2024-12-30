IDFC Bank Assistant Manager Among 3 Arrested in Gurugram Cyber Fraud

Gurugram: Gurugram Cyber Police arrested three individuals, including an assistant branch manager of IDFC Bank, for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud scheme related to fake stock market investments. The arrest was made following an investigation into the case, officials said on Monday.

The bank employee allegedly provided bank accounts to cyber criminals, aiding in the execution of the fraudulent activities. The other two accused were directly involved in carrying out the fraud, police revealed.

The case came to light after a man filed a complaint on September 11, claiming he was deceived under the guise of stock market investments. An FIR was registered, and the investigation began thereafter.

The accused were identified as -- Abhishek Tiwari hailing from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Rajput a resident of Kishanganj colony and Rajendar Kumar from Pratap Nagar in Delhi, a police officer said.

He said Deepak and Abhishek were apprehended on December 26, while Rajendar was arrested on December 28 from different locations in Delhi.

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed that he was currently working as an Assistant Manager at IDFC Bank's Model Town branch in Delhi, the officials said.

He has been employed in the bank since 2023, they added.

"The bank account used in the fraud was opened by accused Abhishek in the name of a fake firm in collaboration with accused Deepak and Rajender," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said.

"Abhishek had received Rs 10,000 in exchange for a bank account. Further investigation is underway," he added.