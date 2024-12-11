sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:01 IST, December 11th 2024

IED Found on Handwara-Baramulla Highway in Kashmir

Security forces on Wednesday detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir.

Reported by: Digital Desk
IED found on J-K highway
Srinagar: Security forces detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Kashmir on Wednesday.

A joint patrolling party of police and army found a suspicious bag by the roadside on the highway at Langate in Handwara area of Kupwara district, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the suspicious bag taken to an isolated place.

The bomb disposal squad destroyed the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, the officials said, adding there was no damage done. 

With PTI Inputs  

