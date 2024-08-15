sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'If 40cr Can Free India, Imagine What 140Cr Can Do...': PM Modi at Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day

Published 09:31 IST, August 15th 2024

'If 40cr Can Free India, Imagine What 140Cr Can Do...': PM Modi at Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence in fellow Indian citizens saying, "If 40 crore can free India, imagine what can be achieved by 140 crore people."

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'If 40cr Can Free India, Imagine What 140Cr Can Do...': PM Modi at Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day
'If 40cr Can Free India, Imagine What 140Cr Can Do...': PM Modi at Red Fort on India's 78th I-Day | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

08:02 IST, August 15th 2024