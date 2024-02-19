If Aadhaar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New Card: Mamata's Act Of Defiance

Advertisement

Kolkata: The conflict between the West Bengal government and the Center over Aadhaar card deactivation escalated on Monday as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) alleged conspiracy. Addressing concerns raised by the Trinamool Congress regarding the deactivation of Aadhaar cards in Bengal, Banerjee announced the launch of a portal on Tuesday to address complaints from affected individuals.

Speaking from Nabanna during a press conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured action to resolve the issue. The Chief Minister said, "The state will give a separate card to those whose Aadhaar has been cancelled. No one will have any problem with banking or other work.'' The initiative aims to mitigate the challenges faced by citizens due to the cancellation of their Aadhaar cards, said local reports citing WB CM's address. During the press conference, the Chief Minister also posed the question, "Would poor people not get benefits if the card is not linked?"

Advertisement

Mamata Writes to Modi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condemns the sudden deactivation of Aadhaar cards, which she perceives is affecting SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Advertisement

Following the accusations, the West Bengal CM wrote to Modi, where she also accused the Center of depriving eligible beneficiaries of welfare schemes ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections, adding that all residents can access state welfare benefits regardless of Aadhaar status.

I vehemently condemn the reckless deactivation of Aadhaar cards, particularly targeting SC, ST and OBC communities in West Bengal.



The Centre's unilateral decision to deactivate Aadhaar cards without any prior investigation or consultation with the State Govt. is a sinister plot… pic.twitter.com/iXttP9Uako — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial)

The Chief Minister's announcement followed her directive issued last Thursday during a public meeting in Siuri, Birbhum, where she instructed Chief Secretary BP Gopalik to establish a portal for citizens to report Aadhaar-related complaints. The portal, effective Tuesday, will serve as a platform for individuals to register grievances regarding Aadhaar card deactivation.

Why Playing This Dirty Game? Mamata Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Aadhaar Deactivation

Meanwhile, Mamata’s statements and her new act of defiance against the centre follow suit Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting in Delhi on Monday morning to address the Aadhaar issue. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishno and several BJP leaders, including Shantanu Thakur and State BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, were present. Following the meeting, Shantanu Thakur apologised for the inconvenience caused and attributed the Aadhaar card deactivation to a ‘technical error’. Despite the apology and proposed solution from the BJP, CM Mamata Banerjee accused the party of orchestrating the Aadhaar deactivation to further their political agenda.

Mamata said, "BJP has disabled Aadhaar by planning. It has been more in the case of poor Matuas. In fact, all this has been done with the aim of implementing the amended Citizenship Act. But I will not allow that to happen in any way in the state.”

Advertisement

Banerjee also criticised the lack of communication with state and district administrations regarding the Aadhaar deactivation and, as per local media reports, pledged to raise the issue with the Election Commission. In response to concerns raised by citizens, Banerjee affirmed her government's commitment to continue disbursing benefits under various state-run welfare schemes, even for individuals without valid Aadhaar cards.