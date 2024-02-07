'If Demands Not Met...': Jarange To Reach Mumbai, Asks For Free Education For All Marathas | Image: PTI

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange Patil gave the Maharashtra government final notice over the issue of Maratha reservation in the state.

Patil gave last warning to the government that Marathas will march towards Mumbai, if the state government did not issue GR (Government Resolution) regarding Maratha reservation by Friday night.

"If by tonight GR is not issued by the Maharashtra government, Marathas will march towards Mumbai tomorrow morning," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Protesters are seeking Kunbi (OBC) status to the Maratha community. Jarange had asked on January 16 that credentials of Kunbi caste be issued to 54 lakh Marathas within two days.

"So far, 54 lakh records showing members of the Maratha caste as belonging to the agrarian Kunbi community have been found, and all these persons (or their descendants) should be given Kunbi certificates immediately," Jarange said.

Maharashtra | Maratha Reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil Marathas will not go towards Mumbai today. They will stay in Navi Mumbai only. Jarange Patil has asked the Maharashtra government to issue GR regarding the Maratha reservation by tonight. If by tonight GR is not… pic.twitter.com/DHQicaH2S2 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

He said that the demonstrators would not give up until the group was given preference in government employment and education, despite the fact that Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar had acknowledged the activists' demands.

"I will take decision on going to Azad Maidan (in Mumbai) tomorrow at noon. Once I set out, there will be no turning back," the activist warned.

The free education policy should be amended so that boys also get free education besides girls, and all Marathas should get free education "from KG to PG" (kindergarten to post-graduation) until the entire community gets reservation, he said.

"There is no going back on the protest till we get reservation," he added.

The administration has been attempting to talk Jarange not to travel to Mumbai.

Reporters were informed by State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar that Jarange's requests have been acknowledged and will be complied with in accordance with official protocol.

According to him, 37 lakh Kunbi certificates have been issued thus far, and that figure will rise to 50 lakh. Other Backward Classes are referred to as kunbi (OBC).

The Maratha quota activist had earlier traveled to Navi Mumbai accompanied by thousands of followers to advocate for Maratha community reservations.

Jarange received a warning from the Mumbai Police prohibiting him from conducting a hunger strike within the city.

After requesting approval from the relevant authority, the Mumbai Police proposed that the demonstrators congregate at the International Corporation Park Ground in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The police threatened to hold the morcha in contempt of the Supreme Court's and High Court's orders if they disregarded the notice.

The warning stated that there was not enough space at Shivaji Park to accommodate this many people. According to the police, the Bombay High Court ordered them to make sure the protest doesn't disturb anyone in Mumbai. This was stated in the writ petition filed in the case.

When they spoke with Jarange, Navi Mumbai police authorities asked him to reroute his march because a hospital is located along the original path. (With inputs from agencies)

