Updated April 1st, 2024 at 21:26 IST

TOP STORY/ 'If I Change the Name of Your House...': EAM Jaishankar's Befitting Reply on China’s Arunachal Claim

Just days after China released 30 new names of various places in the border state, EAM Jaishankar said that Arunachal was, is, and will remain an Indian state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
Just days after China released 30 new names of various places in the border state, EAM Jaishankar said that Arunachal was, is, and will remain an Indian state. | Image:PTI
Surat: Just days after China released 30 new names of various places in the border state, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar asserted on Monday that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will remain an Indian state, news agency PTI reported. "If I change the name of your house, will it become mine? Arunachal Pradesh was an Indian state, is an Indian state and will remain so in the future. Nothing will be gained by changing names," PTI quoted Jaishankar as saying at a press conference. The EAM, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, was responding to a question on Beijing’s latest move to reinforce its claim over the Indian state.

Last month, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs had released its fourth list of standardised geographical names in Zangnan, the Chinese name for Arunachal Pradesh which Beijing claims as part of south Tibet, state-run Global Times reported. The official website of the ministry had posted 30 additional names for the region.

Responding to a question on Indians being hired to fight alongside the Russian Army on the Russia-Ukraine border, Jaishankar reportedly said the Indian government has "strongly" raised this issue before its Russian counterpart after two Indians died in the war zone. He also said efforts are on to bring back 23-24 Indians who were wrongfully hired to serve in the Russian Army.

"So far, two Indians have lost their lives. It took some time to bring their bodies back from Russia because it was not that easy. We raised this issue strongly before Russia, be it our Ambassador in Moscow or our external affairs secretary meeting the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi," the EAM said, according to PTI.

Asserting that India's stand is very clear on this issue, Jaishankar further said, "This is totally wrong. An Indian must never serve in some other country's army. If any middlemen are involved in hiring Indians, then it is the responsibility of Russia to stop them. We are trying to bring back nearly 23-24 Indians who are still there". 

Responding to Ladakh-based climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's allegation that China has encroached upon Indian territory, Jaishankar said the Indian Army knows what to do in such situations. "Every activist has his own thoughts. See, you all know that our Army is already deployed there to stop any attempt of infiltration along the Line of Actual Control. The Army knows what they are supposed to do," he reportedly said.

Queried on the progress made in signing a Free Trade Agreement with the European Union (EU), he said negotiations are underway because India is also keen to sign the pact so that the country's textile industry gets a level-playing field in Europe.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:08 IST

